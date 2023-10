CHISINAU, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Moldova will no longer buy gas from Russian energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM, Russia's RIA news agency reported on Monday, citing Moldovan Energy Minister Victor Parlicov.

RIA quoted Parlicov as saying that Moldova has managed to buy gas from the European market at lower prices.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Louise Heavens)

