Moldova scrambles to pay $73 million as Russia again threatens to cut off gas

CHISINAU, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Moldovagaz received a notification from Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM threatening to cut off gas supplies to the country within 48 hours unless Moldova pays $73 million for recent deliveries, the head of Moldovagaz told Reuters on Monday.

Haggling over a new long-term energy supply deal between Moldova and Russia had tipped the small eastern European nation into an energy crisis last month that appeared to be resolved when both sides struck a new deal.

But on Monday Gazprom's spokesperson announced the notification of a potential supply cutoff if it did not receive the payment due on Monday.

"I confirm that Moldovagaz received such a notification from Gazprom," the head of the state energy company Moldovagaz, Vadim Ceban, told Reuters.

"The sum is 1.3 billion Moldovan lei ($73.69 million). We are actively working with the government to solve the problem by the deadline stipulated in the notification. I hope that we will manage to solve this problem."

The pro-Western President Maia Sandu's government declared a state of emergency after its gas contract with Gazprom expired at the end of September and the sides tussled over the price and other details of a new deal.

The Kremlin has denied suggestions it was using the negotiations as a way of blackmailing Moldova and extracting political concessions.

Sandu last week denied that her support for Ukraine and refusal to travel to Moscow, as the opposition had called for, to negotiate a new gas deal had caused the row.

The spat came amid wider tensions between the West and Russia over a migrant crisis on the Belarus border and concern over Russian troop movements near the borders of Ukraine.

