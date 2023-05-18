News & Insights

Moldova no longer using Russian natural gas, PM says

May 18, 2023 — 03:12 am EDT

Written by Luiza Ilie for Reuters ->

BUCHAREST, May 18 (Reuters) - Moldova is no longer using Russian natural gas or electricity after cutting its dependence since war started in Ukraine, Prime Minister Dorin Recean said on Thursday.

"If at the start of the war 100% of energy consumed in Moldova originated in... Russia, today Moldova can exist with absolutely no natural gas or electricity from Russia," he told a security conference in Bucharest.

"Moldova no longer consumes Russian gas, it is integrated in the European energy network both technically and commercially."

