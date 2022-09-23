Moldova hikes gas tariffs by 27% after price wrangle with Russia

Adds details, background

CHISINAU, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Moldova's gas regulator raised household tariffs on Friday by 27% to 29.27 Moldovan lei ($1.51) per cubic metre to reflect the rocketing cost of supplies since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

One of Europe's poorest countries, Moldova is heavily reliant on Russian energy and has tried to diversify its suppliers after wrangling with Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM over pricing and fearing a supply cut-off.

High inflation and fuel bills sparked street protests last Sunday demanding the resignation of Moldova's pro-Western President Maia Sandu, who was elected in 2020 and is pushing for her country's membership of the European Union.

The protesters accused Sandu of failing to negotiate a more reasonable gas price with Moscow.

State gas company Moldovagaz has paid for gas deliveries from Gazprom for August but a senior company source told Reuters that it is struggling to make its 50% advance payment for September amounting to $33.89 million.

($1 = 19.3400 Moldovan lei)

