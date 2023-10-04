Moldova government sets curbs for grain imports to protect local farmers

Adds comments from Ukraine's trade representative, paragraphs 4-6

CHISINAU, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Moldova has taken steps to limit imports of grain from neighbouring Ukraine to protect local farmers, the Moldovan government said on Wednesday.

The government said any supplies of wheat, corn and sunflower seed would not be permitted without a special licence.

Ukraine is a major global grain grower and exporter but has faced difficulties with its exports since Russia invaded in February 2022.

Ukrainian trade representative Taras Kachka said the decision did not apply to transit through Moldova.

"In consultations with Ukraine, the Moldovan side is introducing import licensing for sunflower seeds," he said on Facebook.

Kachka said the measure did not envisage a ban on Ukrainian imports and was in line with Kyiv’s attempts to normalize grain trade with neighboring countries.

Ukraine has been working with neighboring EU countries to introduce export licences for a number of farm products as a compromise. Poland, Slovakia and Hungary introduced national restrictions on Ukrainian imports in response to a decision by European Commission not to extend its import ban.

(Reporting by Alexander Tanas; Writing by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Timothy Heritage)

