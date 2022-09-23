Moldova gas regulator approves 27% gas price increase

Alexander Tanas Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/VLADISLAV CULIOMZA

CHISINAU, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Moldova's gas regulator on Friday raised gas prices to 29.27 Moldovan lei ($1.51) per cubic metre from 23 lei, a rise of about 27%, effective from Oct 1, to reflect the rocketing cost of Russian supply to the eastern European country.

($1 = 19.3400 Moldovan lei)

