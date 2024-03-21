News & Insights

Moldova central bank cuts key rate to 3.75% from 4.25%

Credit: REUTERS/Vladislav Culiomza

March 21, 2024 — 09:41 am EDT

Written by Alexander Tanas for Reuters ->

Adds Dragu comments, more details

CHISINAU, March 21 (Reuters) - Moldova's central bank on Thursday unexpectedly cut its key rate to 3.75% from 4.25%, a statement on its website said.

Governor Anca Dragu said the rate cut aimed to support demand and consumption in the country of about 3 million people.

"Reduced rate means cheaper financial resources. It supports investments in innovations and a real sector of the economy," the statement said.

The central bank's decision to cut the main rate surprised analysts in Moldova, who cited high market liquidity and banking rates on deposits and loans hovering close to the inflation rate.

Dragu said the central bank had managed to reduce inflation considerably.

In February consumer price inflation reached 4.3%, a 0.3% decrease compared with January.

Moldova's economy was hard hit by the impact of Russia's war in neighbouring Ukraine that began in February 2022.

However, the government and the central bank took steps to bring inflation under control and support economic growth, including a series of interest rate cuts that steadily reduced the rate from a record 21.5% in 2022.

The International Monetary Fund forecasts inflation at about 5% this year and expects gross domestic product growth to reach 4.3% in 2024.

(Reporting by Alexander Tanas; Writing by Olena Harmash; Editing by Barbara Lewis)

((Yuliia.Dysa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

