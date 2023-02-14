Moldova bars fans from soccer match with Serbia amid Russia coup plot concerns

CHISINAU, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Moldova has barred fans from attending a soccer match against a Serbian team, the country's football governing authority said on Tuesday, a day after the Moldova's president warned that saboteurs from Serbia could be part of an alleged Kremlin plot to overthrow the government.

The Moldovan Football Federation said it was "informed by the authorities of the Republic of Moldova about the impossibility" of allowing fans to attend a Feb. 16 match in Chisinau between FC Sheriff of Tiraspol and FK Partizan of Belgrade.

The federation said in a statement it would allow fans to receive refunds on tickets purchased, but did not give an explanation for the move.

"We apologise to football fans for the inconvenience caused," it said.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Monday accused Russia of planning a coup to overthrow the small nation's government with help from citizens of Montenegro, Belarus and Serbia. Russia's plan aims to derail country's bid to join the European Union and to use its strategic location bordering Ukraine in the war there, Sandu said.

Moldovan border police said on Monday that 12 Serbians were denied entry to the country, although none were detained.

Sandu has repeatedly expressed concern about Moscow's intentions towards the former Soviet republic and about the presence of Russian troops in the breakaway Transdniestria region, where FC Sheriff is based.

Russia denied last year wanting to intervene in Moldova after authorities in Moldova's breakaway region of Transdniestria said they had been targeted by a series of attacks.

Tuesday's announcement coincided with the brief closure of Moldovan airspace for undisclosed security reasons.

(Reporting by Alexander Tanas; Writing by Dan Peleschuk; Editing by Caitlin Webber)

((dan.peleschuk@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.