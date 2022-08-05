MOL Q2 profit surges as refining margins spike, 2022 EBITDA guidance raised

BUDAPEST, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Hungarian oil and gas group MOL reported a surge in second-quarter net profit and EBITDA on Friday, helped by a rise in oil and gas prices and a spike in refining margins despite a government-imposed fuel price cap in Hungary.

MOL, which operates refineries in Hungary, Slovakia and Croatia, raised its EBITDA guidance for 2022 to about $3.3 billion from the previous of around $2.8 billion.

According to an European Union deal on sanctions that exempted Russian oil delivered by the Druzhba pipeline going to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, MOL's Danube refinery continues to receive Russian crude through the Druzhba pipeline.

The combination of receiving cheap Russian Urals by pipeline and strong diesel demand has boosted margins for MOL.

"Brent-Ural spread remained at elevated levels throughout the Q2 2022 period," MOL said in a presentation of its results.

"(Ex-Ural) refining margins spiked in Q2 2022 mostly driven by a very strong middle distillate market environment in line with tightening European supply."

MOL posted a quarterly net profit of 249.5 billion forints ($646.89 million), up 40% year-on-year, but below a consensus forecast of analysts for 294.6 billion on business website Portfolio.hu. EBITDA surged 96% in annual terms.

"MOL's businesses suffer from the state interventions across Central and Eastern Europe, putting pressure on our financials and operations," Chairman and Chief Executive Zsolt Hernadi said in a statement, adding MOL was on track to achieve its goals.

It said the estimated impact of fuel price regulation and windfall taxes amounted to about $640 million with 90% affecting operations in Hungary in the first half of 2022.

However, motor fuel demand increased by 11% in Hungary, significantly exceeding the demand uplift of Croatia and Slovakia due to a price cap imposed by the Hungarian government.

MOL said base dividend was expected to grow gradually over the 2022-26 period.

"Special dividend payments may continue if excess cash is generated and all low-carbon transition-related capex need is covered," it added.

