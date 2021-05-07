MOL Q1 profit jumps on rising oil prices, strong petchem margins

Adds details from earnings report

BUDAPEST, May 7 (Reuters) - Hungarian oil and gas group MOL MOLB.BUposted first-quarter net profit and EBITDA that both beat analysts' expectations on Friday, with a rise in oil and gas prices and strong petrochemical margins boosting earnings.

Central Eastern Europe's leading fuel retailer said a strong recovering in consumer services also contributed to the improved results in the first three months of 2021, after the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns dealt a blow to the region's economy last year.

MOL posted a quarterly net profit of 92.3 billion forints ($310.97 million), exceeding a consensus forecast of analysts for 64.3 billion forints on business website Portfolio.hu. In the same period of 2020, the company recorded a loss of 48.4 billion forints. EBITDA also came in above forecast. nS8N2L70BW

MOL updated its long-term strategy in February, setting its sights on increasing its EBITDA to $2.6 billion by 2025 from $2.3 billion this year and speeding up its transformation to a low-carbon business model.

"We delivered over USD 660 million in EBITDA in Q1 2021, a great achievement considering the pandemic situation during these past months," MOL chairman and chief executive Zsolt Hernadi said in a statement.

"With the vaccination and gradual ease of lockdowns in our region, we have reasons to be optimistic."

In a separate investor presentation, MOL said its key polyol plant project would be completed in the second half of 2022, after a one year delay due to the pandemic.

The company said it planned to pay a stable and predictable base dividend at around the 2019 level in the 2021-2025 period.

MOL operates refineries in Hungary, Slovakia and Croatia, and has exploration and production assets in the North Sea and countries including Pakistan, Iraq, and Russia.

($1 = 296.8100 forints)

