MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (WSE:MOL) Price Target Increased by 10.65% to 47.05

The average one-year price target for MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (WSE:MOL) has been revised to PLN47.05 / share. This is an increase of 10.65% from the prior estimate of PLN42.52 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of PLN38.37 to a high of PLN61.65 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.69% from the latest reported closing price of PLN47.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság. This is an decrease of 108 owner(s) or 99.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOL is 0.36%, an increase of 39.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 98.57% to 572K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Generali Investments CEE, investicni spolecnost, a.s. holds 572K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

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