MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas Plc. - ADR (MGYOY) Price Target Increased by 7.27% to 4.49

The average one-year price target for MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas Plc. - ADR (OTC:MGYOY) has been revised to 4.49 / share. This is an increase of 7.27% from the prior estimate of 4.19 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.48 to a high of 5.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.55% from the latest reported closing price of 3.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas Plc. - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGYOY is 0.00%, a decrease of 85.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.10% to 2K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 26.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGYOY by 85.84% over the last quarter.

