MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas Plc. - ADR (MGYOY) Price Target Decreased by 6.06% to 4.35

The average one-year price target for MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas Plc. - ADR (OTC:MGYOY) has been revised to 4.35 / share. This is an decrease of 6.06% from the prior estimate of 4.63 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.31 to a high of 5.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.38% from the latest reported closing price of 4.25 / share.

MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas Plc. - ADR Declares $0.51 Dividend

On July 18, 2023 the company declared a regular annual dividend of $0.51 per share. Shareholders of record as of July 28, 2023 will receive the payment on August 7, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $4.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.89%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas Plc. - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGYOY is 0.00%, a decrease of 7.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.67% to 3K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 8.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGYOY by 81.83% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.