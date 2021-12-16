MOL and Vopak to jointly own, operate unit at Hong Kong's new LNG terminal

By Jessica Jaganathan

SINGAPORE, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Dutch oil and chemical storage group Vopak VOPA.AS is acquiring 49.99% of the shares in a floating storage and regasification (FSRU) unit in Hong Kong owned by Japan's Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) group 9104.T, both companies said on Thursday.

The new joint venture company will own and operate the FSRU Challenger, which has been renamed Bauhinia Spirit, and have a long-term contract with Hong Kong's new liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal to provide the FSRU and other services, the companies said in a joint statement.

Hong Kong LNG terminal is under construction and expected to be operational in mid-2022.

Hong Kong is undertaking a massive shift to using more natural gas to fuel its electric power generation rather than coal, potentially creating a steady and lucrative demand source in the Asian LNG market.

The FSRU has a storage and regasification capacity of 263,000 cubic metres and 800 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd), MOL and Vopak said.

The terminal, located offshore about 25 kilometres southwest of Hong Kong island, will provide natural gas feedstock to the customer's dedicated power plants and is being developed to support Hong Kong authorities' target to improve air quality and the environment by using natural gas more for power generation, they said.

MOL signed a contract with the terminal in 2019 to supply the FSRU.

MOL and Vopak said they also aim to explore further downstream opportunities for bunkering of LNG as a cleaner marine fuel in Hong Kong.

MOL aims to operate about 90 LNG-fuelled vessels by 2030 as part of its goal of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Shell Eastern Trading, a subsidiary of energy giant Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L, will be supplying LNG to the Hong Kong terminal under a long-term deal.

