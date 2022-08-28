Mojgan Lefebvre Is The Executive VP of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) And They Just Sold 74% Of Their Shares

We'd be surprised if The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) shareholders haven't noticed that the Executive VP, Mojgan Lefebvre, recently sold US$496k worth of stock at US$168 per share. Equally important, that sale actually reduced their holding by a full 74% which hardly makes us feel bullish about the stock.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Travelers Companies

Notably, that recent sale by Executive VP Mojgan Lefebvre was not the only time they sold Travelers Companies shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$173 per share in a -US$537k sale. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$167. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last year Travelers Companies insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:TRV Insider Trading Volume August 28th 2022

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does Travelers Companies Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Travelers Companies insiders own 0.3% of the company, currently worth about US$136m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Travelers Companies Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Travelers Companies stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Travelers Companies. For example - Travelers Companies has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Of course Travelers Companies may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.