Mojdeh Poul to Leave Stanley Black & Decker Board

November 06, 2024 — 05:31 pm EST

Stanley Black & Decker ( (SWK) ) has provided an update.

Mojdeh Poul will not seek re-election to Stanley Black & Decker’s board of directors at the 2025 annual meeting as she transitions to her new role as CEO of Integra LifeSciences Holdings. Her decision aligns with Integra’s policies on board service and is not due to any disagreements with Stanley Black & Decker.

TipRanks
SWK

