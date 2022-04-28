Moisture reserves in soil to benefit Russia's 2022 wheat crop - weather forecaster

April 28 (Reuters) - Good moisture reserves in soil, an important factor in the healthy development of crops, will benefit the harvest in Russia's main wheat-producing regions this year, state weather forecaster Hydrometcentre said on Thursday.

Russia is one of the world's largest exporters of wheat, supplying Egypt and Turkey among other countries. The main two local consultancies raised their forecasts for the 2022 wheat crop last week, citing favourable weather.

"The situation is very positive for the spring grain sowing in general," Roman Vilfand, head of science at Hydrometcentre, told an online briefing, adding that winter grains were also in good condition.

He did not provide an estimate of the upcoming crop.

Russia sows winter grains in the autumn, plants spring grains in spring, and harvests both in summer.

The temperature in the European part of Russia in the summer months is expected to be at or above the multi-year average, Vilfand said.

However, good moisture reserves in soil will protect the crop in case of short-lived local droughts, he added.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jan Harvey)

