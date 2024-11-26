News & Insights

Moiselle Reports Revenue Decline and Increased Losses

November 26, 2024 — 05:38 am EST

Moiselle International Holdings (HK:0130) has released an update.

Moiselle International Holdings reported a significant downturn in its unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 2024, with revenue dropping to HK$50.57 million from HK$64.62 million a year earlier. The company faced a loss from operations of HK$21.1 million, with overall losses before taxation increasing to HK$23.94 million. The total comprehensive expense for the period was HK$18.7 million, highlighting ongoing financial challenges.

