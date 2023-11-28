MOIL (NSE:MOIL) Price Target Increased by 25.31% to 305.49

The average one-year price target for MOIL (NSE:MOIL) has been revised to 305.49 / share. This is an increase of 25.31% from the prior estimate of 243.78 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 299.97 to a high of 317.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.24% from the latest reported closing price of 304.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in MOIL. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOIL is 0.02%, an increase of 23.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.30% to 5,977K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 4,161K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,091K shares, representing a decrease of 46.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOIL by 2.94% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 689K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 323K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 203K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 209K shares, representing a decrease of 2.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOIL by 9.65% over the last quarter.

USCGX - Capital Growth Fund holds 164K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing an increase of 51.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOIL by 131.69% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

