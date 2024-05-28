News & Insights

Moho Resources Secures Major R&D Tax Refund

Moho Resources Ltd. (AU:MOH) has released an update.

Moho Resources Ltd., an Australian mining company, has received a significant boost with an $881k tax refund for its R&D expenditures across key projects in Western Australia. The refund acknowledges the company’s commitment to exploration excellence and innovation in refining mineral discovery processes. This financial incentive supports Moho’s ongoing collaboration with government departments and external consultants in its strategic development.

