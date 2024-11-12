News & Insights

Moho Resources Plans Major Securities Issue

November 12, 2024 — 04:34 am EST

Moho Resources Ltd. (AU:MOH) has released an update.

Moho Resources Ltd. has announced a proposed issue of securities, involving 54 million performance rights and over 42.5 million ordinary fully paid shares. This strategic move is intended to bolster the company’s financial standing and attract investor interest ahead of the issue date slated for November 29, 2024.

