Moho Resources Boosts Market Presence with ASX Quotation

Moho Resources Ltd. has announced the quotation of 134,794,549 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code MOH. This move indicates potential growth and increased liquidity for the company’s shares, capturing the interest of investors looking for opportunities in the resource sector.

