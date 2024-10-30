Moho Resources Announces AGM and Key Resolutions

Moho Resources Ltd. (AU:MOH) has released an update.

Moho Resources Ltd. has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, in West Perth, where key financial reports and the election of directors will be addressed. Shareholders will vote on important resolutions, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the potential re-election of directors Peter Christie, Michael Pereira, and Bryce Gould. This meeting holds significant implications for company governance and shareholder influence.

