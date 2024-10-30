News & Insights

Stocks

Moho Resources Announces AGM and Key Resolutions

October 30, 2024 — 01:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Moho Resources Ltd. (AU:MOH) has released an update.

Moho Resources Ltd. has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, in West Perth, where key financial reports and the election of directors will be addressed. Shareholders will vote on important resolutions, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the potential re-election of directors Peter Christie, Michael Pereira, and Bryce Gould. This meeting holds significant implications for company governance and shareholder influence.

For further insights into AU:MOH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.