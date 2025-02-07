Mohawk's Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat, Adjusted Gross Margin Down Y/Y

Mohawk Industries, Inc. MHK reported better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter of 2024, with adjusted earnings and revenues topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line increased year over year while the bottom line declined.



The quarter’s performance reflects benefits realized from the sales actions, restructuring initiatives and productivity improvements undertaken by the company. Furthermore, the product introductions made last year, coupled with the marketing initiatives, backed the global sales trend. However, adverse impacts from the U.S. hurricanes, along with soft residential demand trends in its end markets, partially offset the quarter’s results.



Through operational efficiencies and strategic restructuring actions, the company aims to generate annualized savings of approximately $285 million in 2026.



Shares of this leading global flooring manufacturer gained 1.7% in the after-hours trading session on Thursday.

Inside MHK’s Q4 Numbers

Mohawk reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.95, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88 by 3.7%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported an adjusted EPS of $1.96.



Net sales of $2.64 billion also topped the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion by 2.8% and inched up 1% year over year from $2.61 billion. On an adjusted basis, net sales were down 1% year over year.

Adjusted gross margin contracted 30 basis points (bps) year over year to 24.4%. Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, as a percent of net sales, rose 40 bps to 18.4% from the year-ago period. Adjusted operating margin contracted 60 bps to 6.1% from 6.7% a year ago.

Mohawk’s Segmental Details

Global Ceramic: Sales in the segment totaled $1.008 billion, up 1.5% year over year on a reported basis and 1.2% on an adjusted basis. Adjusted net sales were $1.005 billion.



Adjusted operating income increased to $53.5 million from $48 million a year ago. The segment’s adjusted operating margin expanded to 5.3% from 4.8% a year ago.



Flooring North America: Net sales at the segment amounted to $937.2 million, up 2.8% year over year on a reported basis but down 0.5% on an adjusted basis. Adjusted net sales were $907.9 million.



The segment registered an adjusted operating profit of $53.7 million, down from $63.2 million reported in the prior-year period. Adjusted operating margin was 5.7%, down from 6.9% a year ago.



Flooring Rest of the World: Net sales in the segment decreased 2.1% year over year on a reported basis to $691.8 million. On an adjusted basis, sales were down 4.8% from the year-ago level. Adjusted net sales were $672.4 million.



Adjusted operating income was $68.9 million, down from $74.6 million reported a year ago. The segment’s adjusted operating margin was 10%, down from 10.6% in the year-ago period.

2024 Highlights of Mohawk

For the full year, the company reported net sales of $10.84 billion, down from $11.14 billion reported in 2023.



The company reported an adjusted EPS of $9.70, up from $9.19 reported a year ago.

Financial Highlights of MHK

As of Dec. 31, 2024, Mohawk had cash and cash equivalents of $666.6 million compared with $642.6 million as of 2023-end. The long-term debt, less the current portion, slightly decreased to $1.68 billion from $1.7 billion at the end of 2023.



During 2024, MHK repurchased 1.3 million shares of its common stock for $161 million.



In the year, the company generated a free cash flow of $680 million, down from $716.3 million a year ago.

Mohawk currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



