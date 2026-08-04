Is Mohawk Worth Buying as Earnings Improve but Housing Stays Weak?

Mohawk Industries, Inc. MHK presents investors with a clear trade-off between improving profitability and a still-challenging housing cycle.



Better execution, cash generation and restructuring benefits support the recovery case. A higher valuation and uncertain residential demand make the stock less compelling as an outright buy.

Mohawk’s Earnings Recovery Is Taking Shape

Mohawk’s second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings increased 32.5% year over year to $3.67 per share and exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 42.8%. Adjusted operating income rose across all three business segments, supported by volume growth, pricing, favorable product mix, productivity and tariff refunds.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Mohawk Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Mohawk Industries, Inc. Quote

The Zacks Consensus Estimate calls for earnings of $9.78 per share in 2026 and $10.70 in 2027. That projected increase suggests the earnings recovery can extend beyond the latest quarter, though the pace will depend on demand and Mohawk’s ability to offset inflation.

MHK’s Restructuring Builds Operating Leverage

Mohawk continues to simplify operations, realign its organization, consolidate warehouses and optimize capacity. Restructuring programs initiated since 2022 are expected to generate about $360 million in annualized benefits.



Additional projects announced in the second quarter could lower annual costs by another $60 million after completion, with most actions scheduled by the end of 2027. These permanent reductions should support profitability during weak demand periods and provide stronger operating leverage when residential markets recover.

Mohawk’s Balance Sheet Supports Flexibility

Free cash flow reached $236 million during the first six months of 2026, up from $41 million a year earlier. Net debt was about $1.07 billion, while net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA stood at 0.8X at the end of the second quarter.



The company repurchased about $125 million of shares during the first half and plans roughly $460 million of capital spending in 2026. Most of that spending is directed toward cost reduction, innovation and maintenance, giving Mohawk room to invest without stretching its balance sheet.

MHK Still Faces a Difficult Demand Backdrop

Home resale activity remained near multi-decade lows in the second quarter, while new construction and residential remodeling stayed soft. Management expects flooring conditions to remain difficult in the third quarter, with commercial demand outperforming residential activity.



Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. FND reported a 2.1% decline in second-quarter comparable-store sales and said demand for larger discretionary flooring projects remained uneven. That performance supports Mohawk’s cautious view of residential spending.



Interface, Inc. TILE offers a contrasting industry signal. The commercial flooring producer reported 6.8% currency-neutral sales growth in the first quarter, led by corporate office and health care demand, illustrating why commercial exposure may provide more support than residential markets.

Mohawk’s Valuation Balances Quality and Risk

MHK trades at 14.4X forward 12-month earnings, close to the sub-industry multiple of 14.5X but above its five-year median of 10.8X. The current price also sits near the $140 price target from the Aug. 3 closing level of $132.99.



That valuation reflects improving execution but leaves less room for error. If inflation persists, pricing becomes harder to realize or housing weakness lasts longer than expected, the stock could struggle to deliver meaningful upside.

MHK’s Scores Point to a Selective Hold

MHK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). It also has a VGM Score of A, with a Value Score of B, Growth Score of B and Momentum Score of C. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The VGM, Value and Growth readings support the longer-term recovery case. Still, Style Scores are designed to complement the Zacks Rank, and the Hold designation argues for patience rather than aggressive buying.



A 0.4% decline in the current-year earnings estimate over the past four weeks and the Momentum Score of C add to the case for waiting. Existing shareholders may have reasons to stay invested, but new investors may want clearer evidence of durable demand improvement before building a position.

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Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.