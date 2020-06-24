Mohawk Stock Up 12.6% on Improved Cleveland Forecast for Q2

Mohawk Industries, Inc.’s MHK shares gained 12.6% on Jun 23. Investors’ sentiment might have got a boost owing to the Cleveland Research report, which indicated that Mohawk may post better-than-expected revenues in second-quarter 2020. Notably, the agency has rated this global manufacturer of flooring products as Neutral.



The report suggests that the sales growth can primarily be attributed to improved demand in the United States and pent-up demand in Europe. Cleveland believes that the company’s revenues could decline 15-20% year over year in the second quarter compared with the 35% fall anticipated by the company during first-quarter conference call.







On the contrary, another research report published by Deutsche Bank reveals that the flooring business can be the most challenging building product category for the next 6-12 months due to its discretionary nature. Notably, Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to Sell and expects sales to decline significantly.



Currently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mohawk’s second-quarter and 2020 revenues is pegged at $1.76 billion and $8.26 billion, respectively. This indicates a year-over-year decline of 32.1% and 17.2%, respectively. Nonetheless, the consensus mark for 2021 revenues suggests 5.3% year-over-year growth.



COVID-19 & Ceramic Market Challenges



The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted almost all regions operated by Mohawk. Thus, demand has dropped drastically across all markets served, with residential remodeling being impacted the most. At April-end, overall sales rate was roughly 35% below the prior year, with business in Europe being hit more severely than the United States.



The Global Ceramic segment — which accounted for 36.4% of 2019 net sales — has been witnessing significant pressure by a decline in product mix, soft retail demand, a stronger dollar, shift of customers to LVT and excess inventories in the channel, alongside COVID-19 woes. Also, 104% tariffs on Chinese imports and anti-dumping duties are a big concern.



The company expects to generate loss in the second quarter. The consensus estimate for second-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of 40 cents per share. Earnings of $2.89 per share were recorded a year ago.



Leading Market Position & Strategic Initiatives to Combat Woes



Mohawk is one of the largest global flooring manufacturers and holds a dominant market share in the extremely fragmented and competitive industry. It has been making higher internal investments to boost capacity through greenfield projects and acquisitions.



Moreover, it has undertaken various strategic initiatives to improve profitability. Significant among these initiatives are aligning ceramic production with demand in the United States, realigning its North American carpet operations, optimizing LVT manufacturing and ramping up new plants. In addition, it has been focusing on new product categories, introducing innovative product extensions and optimizing the recent buyouts. In addition, the company is streamlining operations to enhance efficiencies, and leveraging automation and process enhancements to lower costs.



Notably, these initiatives along with the recovery in housing market will definitely help the company overcome the above-mentioned headwinds. Notably, May new home sales data was up 16.6% from revised April numbers and 12.7% year over year. This improving market trend will help the company deliver improved performance.



