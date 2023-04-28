Mohawk (MHK) Q1 Earnings & Net Sales Beat Estimates, Stock Up

Mohawk Industries, Inc. MHK reported impressive results for first-quarter 2023, wherein its top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, earnings and net sales declined on a year-over-year basis.



Nonetheless, the company exceeded its estimates for adjusted earnings of $1.24-$1.34 per share. Shares of this leading global flooring manufacturer jumped 6.09% in the after-hours trading session on Apr 27.



Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum, chairman and CEO of Mohawk, said, “We exceeded our earnings expectations with the business maintaining higher pricing and stronger mix and Flooring Rest of the World outperforming the other segments. The commercial channel continued to be stronger than residential with home remodeling projects being postponed and new housing construction being impacted by higher mortgage rates.”

Inside the Numbers

Mohawk reported adjusted earnings of $1.75 per share, which topped the consensus mark of $1.28 by 36.7%. The metric plunged from $3.78 per share, reflecting a year-over-year fall of 53.7%. The decline was due to intense inflation, higher interest rates and lower volume.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Mohawk Industries, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Mohawk Industries, Inc. Quote

Net sales of $2.806 billion topped the consensus estimate of $2.719 billion by 3.2% but decreased 6.9% from the year-ago figure of $3.016 billion. On a constant-currency basis, net sales were down 5.9% year over year. Adjusted net sales were $2.836 billion in the reported quarter.

Operating Highlights

The adjusted gross margin was down 250 basis points (bps) year over year to 24.1%. Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, as a percent of net sales, increased 240 bps to 18.3% from the year-ago period. Adjusted operating margins also contracted to 5.8% from 10.7% a year ago.

Segmental Details

Global Ceramic: Sales in the segment totaled $1,059.3 million, down 0.5% year over year and 1.2% on a constant-currency basis. Adjusted net sales were $1,052 million in the reported quarter. Adjusted operating income decreased to $66.9 million from $100.3 million a year ago. The segment’s adjusted operating margin was down 310 bps to 6.3%. Favorable pricing and product mix, and productivity gains were offset by inflation, lower volumes and temporary shutdowns.



Flooring North America: Net sales at the segment amounted to $953.4 million, down 11.1% year over year on a reported basis. The segment registered an adjusted operating profit of $5 million, down from $95.4 million in the prior-year period. The adjusted operating margin was 0.5% compared with 8.9% a year ago. Favorable pricing and product mix, along with productivity gains, were offset by inflation, reduced volumes, temporary shutdowns and incremental marketing investments.



Flooring Rest of the World: Net sales in the segment decreased 9.7% year over year to $793.5 million. On a constant currency and day basis, sales were down 5.5% from the year-ago level. Adjusted net sales were $830.6 million in the reported quarter. Adjusted operating income was $100.1 million, down from $136.5 million reported a year ago. The segment’s adjusted operating margin was 12.6%, down 290 bps year over year. Pricing and mix improvements were offset by inflation, lower volumes, and temporary plant shutdowns.

Financial Highlights

As of Mar 31, 2023, it had cash and cash equivalents of $572.9 million compared with $230.6 million at March 2022-end. The long-term debt — less current portion — was $2.265 billion compared with $1.09 billion at the end of March 2022.



For the first quarter, the company generated a free cash flow of $128.8 million versus a negative cash flow of $74.5 million a year ago.

2Q23 View

Pertaining to the second quarter, Jeffrey stated, “We are proactively managing our spending and cost structures to optimize our results. We anticipate that industry volume and pricing will remain under pressure across our markets. We expect seasonal improvement in demand along with reduced energy and material costs to improve our future results.”



Mohawk expects adjusted earnings of $2.56-$2.66 per share, excluding restructuring, acquisition and other charges. This indicates a significant decline from the year-ago figure of $4.41. The consensus estimate for second-quarter adjusted earnings is pegged at $2.80 per share, whereas we project $2.55.

Zacks Rank & Recent Consumer Discretionary Releases

Mohawk currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



JAKKS Pacific, Inc. JAKK reported first-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues surpassed the consensus estimate for the sixth straight quarter. However, both metrics declined on a year-over-year basis.



JAKK reported an adjusted loss of 62 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 75 cents. In the prior-year quarter, JAKK reported an adjusted loss per share of 37 cents. Quarterly revenues of $107.5 million surpassed the consensus mark of $91 million by 18%. However, the top line declined 11% on a year-over-year basis. The downside was mainly due dismal sales in North America.



Hasbro, Inc. HAS reported mixed first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. The metrics declined on a year-over-year basis.



In the fiscal first quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 1 cent, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 4 cents. In the prior-year quarter, it reported an adjusted EPS of 57 cents. Net revenues of $1,001 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $876 million. However, the top line declined 13.9% year over year. Dismal performances of Franchise Brands, Partner Brands and Portfolio Brands affected the top line.



Mattel, Inc. MAT reported decent first-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and bottom lines declined on a year-over-year basis.



In the quarter under review, the company reported a loss per share of 24 cents, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 26 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 8 cents. Net sales in the quarter amounted to $814.6 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $746 million. The top line declined 22% year over year. On a constant-currency (cc) basis, sales declined 21% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mattel, Inc. (MAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.