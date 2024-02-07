Mohawk (MHK) Gears Up to Post Q4 Earnings: Factors to Note

Mohawk Industries, Inc. MHK is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 8, after market close.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.6% but declined 18.6% year over year. Net sales beat the consensus estimate by 1.2% but decreased 5.2% from the year-ago quarter.



MHK’s earnings surpassed expectations in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average of 11.6%.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mohawk’s fourth-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.85 per share, indicating a 40.2% rise from the prior-year reported figure of $1.32. The estimated figure moved down from $1.86 per share in the past 60 days.

The consensus estimate for net sales is pegged at $2.58 billion, suggesting a 2.7% decrease from the year-ago reported figure of $2.65 billion.

Factors to Note

Mohawk's fourth-quarter revenues are likely to be lower year over year. Higher interest rates and inflationary pressure have been moderating demand for homes, impacting consumer discretionary spending.



Softness in new construction and remodeling activities in both residential and commercial channels and postponed spending on new projects are likely to have ailed the bottom line to some extent. MHK expects continued pressure from foreign exchange rates in the fourth quarter.



The company expects fourth-quarter adjusted earnings (excluding restructuring, acquisition and other charges) in the range of $1.80-$1.90 per share.



We expect Global Ceramic’s net sales to rise 3.8% year over year to $1.03 billion. Flooring North America (NA) net sales are likely to decline 6% year over year to $889.3 million and Flooring Rest of World (ROW) is expected to be down 8.6% year over year to $655.2 million.



Our expectation for adjusted operating income for the Global Ceramic business suggests a decline of 13% from the year-ago period’s levels. However, Flooring NA business’ adjusted operating income is expected to increase significantly and Flooring ROW is likely to rise 7.3% year over year.



Strategic investments in new products and enhanced merchandising & marketing activities are likely to have aided sales. The company's bottom line is expected to have increased year over year on the back of various strategic initiatives undertaken to improve profitability.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Mohawk this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Unfortunately, that is not the case here, as you will see below.



Currently, MHK has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of +1.76%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

