Mohawk Industries Stock: Is MHK Outperforming the Consumer Cyclical Sector?

Mohawk Industries, Inc. ( MHK ), headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, is a global manufacturer of flooring products. With a market cap of $10.14 billion , Mohawk offers a wide range of innovative and durable flooring solutions, including carpet, hardwood, laminate, tile, and luxury vinyl.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are classified as "large-cap" stocks and Mohawk Industries fits this classification. Despite being a mid-cap company, Mohawk demonstrates its industry leadership and strong market presence in the global flooring sector, offering innovative and high-quality products that cater to both residential and commercial markets.

MHK shares are trading 3.2% below their 52-week high of $164.05 , which they hit on Jul. 31. The stock has gained 47% over the past three months, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLY ), which has gained 8.9% over the same time frame.

In the longer term, MHK is up 53.4% on a YTD basis, and the shares have gained 89.2% over the past 52 weeks. In comparison, XLY has gained 12.3% in 2024 and rallied 26.8% over the past year.

To confirm its bullish trend, MHK has been trading above its 50-day moving average since early July and its 200-day moving average since mid-November 2023.

Shares of MHK gained 19.5% following its Q2 earnings release on Jul. 25. Its adjusted earnings of $3 surpassed Wall Street estimates of $2.76. This was fueled by the company’s effective implementation of its productivity initiatives and restructuring actions combined with lower energy and material costs. However, the company’s revenue of $2.8 billion slightly missed consensus estimates of $2.84 billion.

Highlighting the contrast in performance, MHK’s competitor, Leggett & Platt, Incorporated ( LEG ), has significantly underperformed the stock. LEG has declined 46.1% on a YTD basis.

Given the stock's recent strong price performance, analysts are moderately optimistic about MHK's prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from 13 analysts in coverage. The mean price target is $163.15 , suggesting a premium of 2.7% to its current levels.

