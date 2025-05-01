Mohawk Industries Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results, Including $73 Million Net Earnings and Adjusted EPS of $1.52

Mohawk Industries reported a Q1 2025 net earnings decline amidst decreased sales and economic uncertainties due to tariffs.

Quiver AI Summary

Mohawk Industries, Inc. reported its first quarter 2025 financial results, showing net earnings of $73 million and earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15, alongside adjusted net earnings of $96 million and an adjusted EPS of $1.52. The company's net sales declined by 5.7% to $2.5 billion compared to the same period a year ago. CEO Jeff Lorberbaum noted that sales were relatively flat after accounting for fewer shipping days and foreign exchange challenges, with revenues affected by increased tariffs and rising input costs. He indicated ongoing consumer confidence issues and the effects of global tariffs on pricing and demand. Mohawk is focusing on restructuring to streamline operations and enhance profitability despite challenging market conditions, particularly within residential remodeling. The company also highlighted strategic initiatives to optimize sales and expand product offerings, anticipating adjusted EPS for Q2 to be between $2.52 to $2.62.

Potential Positives

First quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52 indicates significant profitability despite challenges, showing resilience in earnings ability.

The company executed a stock buyback of 225,000 shares for approximately $26 million, reflecting confidence in its long-term financial health and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Mohawk anticipates a benefit of approximately $100 million from ongoing restructuring initiatives, positioning it for improved operational efficiency and financial performance.

The company maintains optimism about the long-term prospects of the flooring category, alluding to industry recovery potential, which suggests future growth opportunities.

Potential Negatives

Net sales for the first quarter of 2025 decreased by 5.7% compared to the previous year, indicating a decline in sales performance.

Adjusted earnings per share decreased from $1.86 in Q1 2024 to $1.52 in Q1 2025, reflecting a significant drop in profitability.

Increased inventory levels due to anticipated tariffs, indicating a potential over-preparation for market conditions that may not yield the expected demand.

FAQ

What were Mohawk Industries' Q1 2025 earnings results?

Mohawk Industries reported net earnings of $73 million and earnings per share of $1.15 for Q1 2025.

How did net sales in Q1 2025 compare to Q1 2024?

Net sales for Q1 2025 decreased by 5.7% to $2.5 billion compared to $2.7 billion in Q1 2024.

What factors affected Mohawk's sales performance?

Sales performance was impacted by fewer shipping days, foreign exchange headwinds, and increased input costs.

What strategies is Mohawk implementing to manage tariffs?

The company plans to address tariffs through price increases and supply chain adjustments while optimizing sales.

What is Mohawk's outlook for adjusted EPS in Q2 2025?

Mohawk anticipates adjusted EPS for Q2 2025 to be between $2.52 and $2.62.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MHK Insider Trading Activity

$MHK insiders have traded $MHK stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MHK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUZANNE L HELEN has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 29,578 shares for an estimated $3,665,478 .

. MAURO VANDINI (President of Global Ceramic) sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $528,525

JAMES BRUNK (Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $354,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MHK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 224 institutional investors add shares of $MHK stock to their portfolio, and 253 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



CALHOUN, Georgia, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) today announced first quarter 2025 net earnings of $73 million and earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.15; adjusted net earnings were $96 million, and adjusted EPS was $1.52. Net sales for the first quarter of 2025 were $2.5 billion, a decrease of 5.7% as reported and a decrease of 0.7% adjusted for constant days and exchange rates versus the prior year. During the first quarter of 2024, the Company reported net sales of $2.7 billion, net earnings of $105 million and earnings per share of $1.64; adjusted net earnings were $119 million, and adjusted EPS was $1.86.









Commenting on the Company’s first quarter, Chairman and CEO Jeff Lorberbaum stated, “In the first quarter, our sales were relatively flat on a constant basis, absorbing two fewer shipping days and year-over-year foreign exchange headwinds. The impact of missed sales and extraordinary costs from the new Flooring North America order system was within the expected range, and service has returned to historical rates. Our earnings performance primarily benefited from productivity gains, restructuring actions and a lower tax rate, which partially offset pricing pressure and higher input costs. During the quarter, we purchased 225,000 shares of stock for approximately $26 million.









Across our markets, conditions in the first quarter weakened sequentially, with residential remodeling still the slowest sector. Consumer confidence has fallen as individuals have grown increasingly anxious about their future prospects. Last month, global tariffs were announced, which elevated uncertainty for businesses and consumers. In response to retaliatory tariffs, the U.S. also implemented tariffs of 145% on China, which supplies a significant part of the LVT sold in the U.S. Mohawk has substantial domestic operations to produce ceramic tile, carpet, laminate, sheet vinyl, LVT and quartz countertops, which is more advantageous as tariffs increase. To offer our customers a wider variety of options, we supplement our ceramic tile and LVT manufactured in the U.S. with imported products. Most of the ceramic tile and some of the LVT we import is produced in our own facilities in Mexico and is not subject to tariffs under the USMCA agreement. We increased our inventory levels in preparation of the tariffs being implemented. At the current 10% rates, we estimate Mohawk will incur an annualized cost of approximately $50 million, which we expect to address through price increases and supply chain adjustments as needed. In addition to the direct impact of the shift in global trade policy, the tariffs are likely to influence consumer, new construction and business spending in both the U.S. and abroad, though the extent is unpredictable at this time.









Net sales in the Global Ceramic Segment decreased 4.9% as reported, or increased 1.2% adjusted for constant days and exchange rates versus the prior year. The Segment’s operating margin was 4.2% as reported, or 4.8% on an adjusted basis due to higher input costs and lower sales volume, partially offset by productivity gains.









Net sales in the Flooring Rest of the World (FROW) Segment decreased by 8.8% as reported, or 2.9% adjusted for constant days and exchange rates versus the prior year. The Segment’s operating margin was 8.8% as reported, or 9.1% on an adjusted basis due to competitive industry pricing and decreased volume.









Net sales in the Flooring North America (FNA) Segment decreased 4.2% versus the prior year as reported, or 1.1% adjusted for constant days. The Segment’s operating margin was 1.1% as reported, or 3.0% on an adjusted basis due to the impact of the order system conversion and higher input costs, partially offset by stronger productivity and cost reduction actions.









With the implementation of tariffs last month, there is more uncertainty with the global economic outlook, and softer conditions are anticipated given higher inflation, lower consumer confidence and reduced business investments. At this point, the tariff amounts and the effect on consumer spending and housing are still evolving. We will take the appropriate actions to manage the impact of tariffs as needed. We are focusing on optimizing our sales and further lowering our operational costs with our restructuring initiatives, which should result in a benefit of approximately $100 million this year. FNA’s service has returned to historical levels while we continue to enhance the functionality and efficiency of the Segment’s new order system. We anticipate pricing pressure will continue in all regions given low demand and competitive markets. Global Ceramic and FNA are improving their mix with increased participation in the commercial channel, sales of premium collections and the performance of recent product introductions. In FROW, European consumer demand for large discretionary purchases such as flooring is at a low level with product demixing, though declining interest rates could stimulate demand. Given these factors, we expect our second quarter adjusted EPS, which excludes any restructuring or other one-time charges, will be between $2.52 and $2.62.









We remain optimistic about the long-term prospects of the flooring category given where we are in the housing cycle. To improve our results, we continue to reduce our cost structures, simplify our operations and product complexity and invest in new product features. When the Great Recession bottomed, our industry rebounded dramatically, growing more than ten percent in the subsequent years. Though we cannot predict the inflection point, we expect our results to significantly improve when industry volumes return to historical levels. As with past economic cycles, we will emerge from this period operationally stronger and ready to provide our customers with superior products and service.”







ABOUT MOHAWK INDUSTRIES







Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer and creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk’s vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone, and vinyl flooring. Our industry leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Eliane, Elizabeth, Feltex, Godfrey Hirst, Karastan, Marazzi, Mohawk, Mohawk Group, Pergo, Quick-Step, Unilin and Vitromex. During the past two decades, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world’s largest flooring company with operations in North America, Europe, South America, Oceania and Asia.





Certain of the statements in the immediately preceding paragraphs, particularly anticipating future performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies and similar matters and those that include the words “could,” “should,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” and “estimates,” or similar expressions constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. For those statements, Mohawk claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made; however, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements because such statements speak only as of the date when made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements will be accurate because they are based on many assumptions, which involve risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause future results to differ from historical experience and our present expectations or projections include, but are not limited to, the following: changes in economic or industry conditions; the impact of tariffs; competition; inflation and deflation in freight, raw material prices and other input costs; inflation and deflation in consumer markets; currency fluctuations; energy costs and supply; timing and level of capital expenditures; timing and implementation of price increases for the Company’s products; impairment charges; identification and consummation of acquisitions on favorable terms, if at all; integration of acquisitions; international operations; introduction of new products; rationalization of operations; taxes and tax reform; product and other claims; litigation; geopolitical conflict; regulatory and political changes in the jurisdictions in which the Company does business; and other risks identified in Mohawk’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) reports and public announcements.







Conference call Friday, May 2, 2025, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time











To participate in the conference call via the Internet, please visit



https://ir.mohawkind.com/events/event-details/mohawk-industries-inc-1st-quarter-2025-earnings-call



. To participate in the conference call via telephone, register in advance at



https://dpregister.com/sreg/10198186/feca56553a



to receive a unique personal identification number. You can also dial 1-833-630-1962 (U.S./Canada) or 1-412-317-1843 (international) on the day of the call for operator assistance. For those unable to listen at the designated time, the call will remain available for replay through June 2, 2025, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S./Canada) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and entering Conference ID #3217810. The call will be archived and available for replay under the “Investors” tab of mohawkind.com for one year.











MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS











(Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended











(In millions, except per share data)













March 29, 2025











March 30, 2024



































Net sales













$









2,525.8















2,679.4













Cost of sales















1,942.5















2,029.9















Gross profit

















583.3















649.5













Selling, general and administrative expenses















487.3















502.9















Operating income

















96.0















146.6













Interest expense















6.4















14.9













Other (income) and expense, net















(0.5









)











(1.1





)











Earnings before income taxes

















90.1















132.8













Income tax expense















17.5















27.8















Net earnings including noncontrolling interests

















72.6















105.0













Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests















—















—















Net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.













$









72.6















105.0







































Basic earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.













$









1.16















1.65















Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic

















62.6















63.7







































Diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.













$









1.15















1.64















Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted

















62.9















64.0



























Other Financial Information



































Three Months Ended











(In millions)













March 29, 2025











March 30, 2024









Net cash provided by operating activities











$









3.7















183.7









Less: Capital expenditures















89.1















86.8











Free cash flow













$









(85.4









)











96.9



































Depreciation and amortization













$









150.4















154.2























MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











(Unaudited)











(In millions)









March 29, 2025











March 30, 2024











ASSETS

























Current assets:























Cash and cash equivalents







$









702.5











658.5









Receivables, net











2,129.7











2,007.2









Inventories











2,610.4











2,527.7









Prepaid expenses and other current assets











535.3











528.3











Total current assets













5,977.9











5,721.7









Property, plant and equipment, net











4,647.2











4,885.1









Right of use operating lease assets











384.9











413.6









Goodwill











1,140.4











1,140.2









Intangible assets, net











809.6











853.8









Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets











448.5











517.1











Total assets









$









13,408.5











13,531.5











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Current liabilities:























Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt







$









688.0











931.5









Accounts payable and accrued expenses











2,174.5











2,079.3









Current operating lease liabilities











109.9











109.3











Total current liabilities













2,972.4











3,120.1









Long-term debt, less current portion











1,698.1











1,694.5









Non-current operating lease liabilities











292.2











321.8









Deferred income taxes and other long-term liabilities











583.9











747.3











Total liabilities













5,546.6











5,883.7











Total stockholders' equity













7,861.9











7,647.8











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









$









13,408.5











13,531.5























Segment Information



































As of or for the Three Months Ended











(In millions)













March 29, 2025











March 30, 2024

































Net sales:

























Global Ceramic











$









993.8















1,044.8













Flooring NA















862.4















900.2













Flooring ROW















669.6















734.4













Consolidated net sales











$









2,525.8















2,679.4





































Operating income (loss):

























Global Ceramic











$









41.8















48.8













Flooring NA















9.3















45.0













Flooring ROW















58.7















70.9













Corporate and intersegment eliminations















(13.8









)











(18.1





)









Consolidated operating income











$









96.0















146.6





































Assets:

























Global Ceramic











$









4,890.7















4,978.1













Flooring NA















4,053.0















3,939.9













Flooring ROW















3,783.5















3,894.6













Corporate and intersegment eliminations















681.3















718.9













Consolidated assets











$









13,408.5















13,531.5



























Reconciliation of Net Earnings Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. to Adjusted Net Earnings Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.



















Three Months Ended











(In millions, except per share data)













March 29, 2025











March 30, 2024









Net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.











$









72.6















105.0













Adjusting items:

























Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs















26.2















7.9













Software implementation cost write-off















(0.4









)











—













Legal settlements, reserves and fees















0.6















8.8













Adjustments of indemnification asset















—















2.4













Income taxes - adjustments of uncertain tax position















—















(2.4





)









Income tax effect of adjusting items















(3.4









)











(2.9





)









Adjusted net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.











$









95.6















118.8





































Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.











$









1.52















1.86













Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted















62.9















64.0



























Reconciliation of Total Debt to Net Debt

















(In millions)









March 29, 2025











Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt







$









688.0











Long-term debt, less current portion











1,698.1











Total debt











2,386.1











Less: Cash and cash equivalents











702.5











Net debt







$









1,683.6

























Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA











































































Trailing Twelve

















Three Months Ended









Months Ended











(In millions)







June 29,





2024









September 28,





2024









December 31,





2024











March 29,









2025













March 29,









2025











Net earnings including noncontrolling interests





$





157.5













162.0













93.2















72.6

















485.3















Interest expense









12.6













11.2













9.8















6.4

















40.0















Income tax expense









42.3













39.8













18.3















17.5

















117.9















Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests









(0.1





)









—













—















—

















(0.1









)











Depreciation and amortization



(





1)











171.5













156.2













156.4















150.4

















634.5















EBITDA









383.8













369.2













277.7















246.9

















1,277.6















Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs









20.9













15.1













20.3















20.8

















77.1















Software implementation cost write-off









—













7.8













5.1















(0.4









)













12.5















Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles









—













—













8.2















—

















8.2















Legal settlements, reserves and fees









1.3













0.7













(0.9





)











0.6

















1.7















Adjustments of indemnification asset









(0.2





)









(0.4





)









—















—

















(0.6









)











Adjusted EBITDA





$





405.8













392.4













310.4















267.9

















1,376.5































































Net debt to adjusted EBITDA







































1.2

















(





1)



Includes accelerated depreciation of $20.5 for Q2 2024, $4.4 for Q3 2024, $5.3 for Q4 2024 and $5.4 for Q1 2025.











Reconciliation of Net Sales to Adjusted Net Sales



















Three Months Ended











(In millions)













March 29, 2025













Mohawk Consolidated











Net sales











$









2,525.8











Adjustment for constant shipping days















77.9











Adjustment for constant exchange rates















56.9











Adjusted net sales











$









2,660.6































Three Months Ended



















March 29, 2025













Global Ceramic











Net sales











$









993.8











Adjustment for constant shipping days















27.7











Adjustment for constant exchange rates















35.5











Adjusted net sales











$









1,057.0





























Flooring NA



















Net sales











$









862.4











Adjustment for constant shipping days















27.8











Adjusted net sales











$









890.2





























Flooring ROW



















Net sales











$









669.6











Adjustment for constant shipping days















22.3











Adjustment for constant exchange rates















21.4











Adjusted net sales











$









713.3

























Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit



















Three Months Ended











(In millions)













March 29, 2025











March 30, 2024









Gross Profit











$









583.3











649.5









Adjustments to gross profit:

























Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs















25.2











5.5









Adjusted gross profit











$









608.5











655.0

































Adjusted gross profit as a percent of net sales













24.1%

















24.4%























Reconciliation of Selling, General and Administrative Expenses to Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses



















Three Months Ended











(In millions)













March 29, 2025











March 30, 2024









Selling, general and administrative expenses











$









487.3















502.9













Adjustments to selling, general and administrative expenses:

























Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs















(1.0









)











(2.4





)









Software implementation cost write-off















0.4















—













Legal settlements, reserves and fees















(0.6









)











(8.8





)









Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses











$









486.1















491.7





































Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of net sales





19.2%













18.4%



























Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income























Three Months Ended















(In millions)













March 29, 2025











March 30, 2024















Mohawk Consolidated































Operating income











$









96.0















146.6

















Adjustments to operating income:





























Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs















26.2















7.9

















Software implementation cost write-off















(0.4









)











—

















Legal settlements, reserves and fees















0.6















8.8

















Adjusted operating income











$









122.4















163.3

























































Adjusted operating income as a percent of net sales















4.8









%











6.1





%











































Global Ceramic































Operating income











$









41.8















48.8

















Adjustments to segment operating income:





























Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs















6.8















3.9

















Software implementation cost write-off















(0.4









)











—

















Adjusted segment operating income











$









48.2















52.7













































Adjusted segment operating income as a percent of net sales















4.8









%











5.0





%











































Flooring NA































Operating income











$









9.3















45.0

















Adjustments to segment operating income:





























Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs















16.2















0.9

















Legal settlements, reserves and fees















—















1.9

















Adjusted segment operating income











$









25.5















47.8













































Adjusted segment operating income as a percent of net sales















3.0









%











5.3





%











































Flooring ROW































Operating income











$









58.7















70.9

















Adjustments to segment operating income:





























Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs















2.3















3.1

















Adjusted segment operating income











$









61.0















74.0













































Adjusted segment operating income as a percent of net sales















9.1









%











10.1





%











































Corporate and intersegment eliminations































Operating (loss)











$









(13.8









)











(18.1





)













Adjustments to segment operating (loss):

































Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs















0.9



















—

















Legal settlements, reserves and fees















0.6



















6.9

















Adjusted segment operating (loss)











$









(12.3









)











(11.2





)



























Reconciliation of Earnings Before Income Taxes to Adjusted Earnings Before Income Taxes



















Three Months Ended











(In millions)













March 29, 2025











March 30, 2024









Earnings before income taxes











$









90.1















132.8









Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests















—















—









Adjustments to earnings including noncontrolling interests before income taxes:

























Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs















26.2















7.9









Software implementation cost write-off















(0.4









)











—









Legal settlements, reserves and fees















0.6















8.8









Adjustments of indemnification asset















—















2.4









Adjusted earnings before income taxes











$









116.5















151.9























Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense to Adjusted Income Tax Expense



















Three Months Ended











(In millions)













March 29, 2025











March 30, 2024









Income tax expense











$









17.5















27.8













Adjustments to income tax expense:

























Income taxes - adjustments of uncertain tax position















—















2.4













Income tax effect of adjusting items















3.4















2.9













Adjusted income tax expense











$









20.9















33.1





































Adjusted income tax rate to adjusted earnings before income taxes















17.9









%











21.8





%













The Company supplements its condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with US GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial measures. As required by the Securities and Exchange Commission rules, the tables above present a reconciliation of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable US GAAP measure. Each of the non-GAAP measures set forth above should be considered in addition to the comparable US GAAP measure, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures, when reconciled to the corresponding US GAAP measure, help its investors as follows: Non-GAAP revenue measures that assist in identifying growth trends and in comparisons of revenue with prior and future periods and non-GAAP profitability measures that assist in understanding the long-term profitability trends of the Company's business and in comparisons of its profits with prior and future periods.





The Company excludes certain items from its non-GAAP revenue measures because these items can vary dramatically between periods and can obscure underlying business trends. Items excluded from the Company’s non-GAAP revenue measures include: foreign currency transactions and translation; more or fewer shipping days in a period and the impact of acquisitions.





The Company excludes certain items from its non-GAAP profitability measures because these items may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, the Company's core operating performance. Items excluded from the Company's non-GAAP profitability measures include: restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs, legal settlements, reserves and fees, impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles, acquisition purchase accounting, including inventory step-up from purchase accounting, adjustments of indemnification asset, adjustments of uncertain tax position and European tax restructuring.







Contact: James Brunk, Chief Financial Officer - (706) 624-2239





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.