Markets
MHK

Mohawk Industries Q4 Results Beat Street View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Thursday reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $248.2 million or $3.50 per share, down from $264.7 million or $3.69 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $3.54 per share, up from $2.25 per share last year.

Sales for the quarter were $2.64 billion from $2.42 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated an earnings of $2.87 per share on revenues of $2.49 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MHK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More