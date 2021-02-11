Mohawk Industries Q4 Results Beat Street View

(RTTNews) - Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Thursday reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $248.2 million or $3.50 per share, down from $264.7 million or $3.69 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $3.54 per share, up from $2.25 per share last year.

Sales for the quarter were $2.64 billion from $2.42 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated an earnings of $2.87 per share on revenues of $2.49 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.