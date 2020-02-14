Mohawk Industries Q4 19 Earnings Conference Call At 11:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) will host a conference call at 11:00 AM ET on February 14, 2020, to discuss Q4 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to www.mohawkind.com

To listen to the call, dial 1-800-603-9255 (US) or 1-706-634-2294 or 1-253-237-1879 (International), Conference ID: 3678629.

For a replay call, dial 1-855-859-2056 (US) or 1-404-537-3406 (International), Conference ID # 3678629.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.