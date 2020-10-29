Markets
Mohawk Industries Q3 Results Top Estimates, Sees Q4 EPS Above View; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) reported that its third-quarter net earnings attributable to the company rose to $205.18 million or $2.87 per share from $155.52 million or $2.15 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted net earnings for the latest-quarter were $233 million or $3.26 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.14 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the third quarter of 2020 were $2.6 billion, an increase of 2% as reported and on a constant currency basis. Analysts expected revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter.

The company anticipates its fourth quarter earnings per share to be $2.75 to $2.87. Analysts project fourth-quarter earnings of $1.99 per share.

MHK closed Thursday regular trading at $93.05, up $0.84 or 0.91%. In the after-hours, the stock further gained $10.25 or 10.99%.

