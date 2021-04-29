Mohawk Industries Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Thursday reported first-quarter net earnings of $236.8 million or $3.36 per share, up from $110.5 million or $1.54 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $3.49 per share, up from $1.66 per share last year.

Sales for the quarter were $2.67 billion, up from $2.29 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated an earnings of $2.81 per share on revenues of $2.61 billion.

