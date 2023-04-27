Mohawk Industries Q1 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) posted net earnings attributable to the company of $80.24 million or $1.26 per share in first quarter 2023, down from $245.33 million or $3.78 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted net earnings were $111.94 million or $1.75 per share compared to $245.56 million or $3.78 per share in the prior year.

Net sales for the first quarter of 2023 were $2.8 billion, a decrease of 6.9% as reported and 5.9% on a constant currency and days basis.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.18 per share and revenues of $2.5 billion for the first quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company anticipates second quarter adjusted earnings per share to be between $2.56 and $2.66, excluding any restructuring, acquisition and other charges. Analysts project second-quarter earnings of $2.41 per share.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.