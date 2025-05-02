Mohawk Industries Q1 25 Earnings Conference Call At 11:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) will host a conference call at 11:00 AM ET on May 2, 2025, to discuss Q1 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.mohawkind.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events

To listen to the call, dial 1-833-630-1962 (US) or 1-412-317-1843 (International).

For a replay call, dial 1-877-344-7529 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (International), Access Code 7877006.

