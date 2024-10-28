Mohawk Industries price target lowered to $146 from $161 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Mohawk Industries (MHK) to $146 from $161 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm says “sluggish” end market volumes, pricing pressure, mix-down and hurricane headwinds will weigh on the company’s earnings through 2024 while a volume recovery in 2025 is dependent on interest rate relief.

