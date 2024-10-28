Mohawk Industries price target lowered to $134 from $140 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Mohawk Industries (MHK) to $134 from $140 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The firm remains cautious around a robust and sustainable earnings recovery for Mohawk as macro and competitive headwinds persist, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

