Mohawk Industries price target lowered to $134 from $140 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Mohawk Industries (MHK) to $134 from $140 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The firm remains cautious around a robust and sustainable earnings recovery for Mohawk as macro and competitive headwinds persist, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MHK:
- Mohawk Industries price target lowered to $146 from $161 at Barclays
- Mohawk Industries price target lowered to $140 from $160 at Wells Fargo
- Closing Bell Movers: Deckers up 12% after earnings beat
- Mohawk Industries reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.90, consensus $2.89
- Mohawk Industries sees Q4 adjusted EPS $1.77-$1.87, consensus $2.24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.