Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Mohawk Industries is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.082 = US$929m ÷ (US$14b - US$3.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2021).

Therefore, Mohawk Industries has an ROCE of 8.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 14%.

NYSE:MHK Return on Capital Employed May 20th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Mohawk Industries' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Mohawk Industries doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 16%, but since then they've fallen to 8.2%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a side note, Mohawk Industries has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 21% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Mohawk Industries' ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Mohawk Industries is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And with the stock having returned a mere 5.8% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Mohawk Industries and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

