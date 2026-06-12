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Mohawk Industries Names Paul De Cock CEO As Lorberbaum Retires

June 12, 2026 — 03:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) said it named President Paul F. De Cock chief executive officer, effective September 30.

De Cock will succeed Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum, who is retiring as CEO after 25 years but will remain chairman of the board.

Lorberbaum has been CEO since January 2001 and chairman since May 2004. Under his leadership, the company said that it became "the world's largest flooring manufacturer".

De Cock joined Mohawk through its 2005 acquisition of Unilin and was named president and chief operating officer in February 2025. He has held senior roles across laminate, wood, LVT and carpet.

Shares of Mohawk Industries closed up 7.47 percent at $109.35 on Thursday on the NYSE, adding 1.61 percent to $111.11 in after-hours trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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