Mohawk Industries (MHK) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $102.85, changing hands as low as $102.67 per share. Mohawk Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MHK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MHK's low point in its 52 week range is $87.015 per share, with $130.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $102.97. The MHK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

