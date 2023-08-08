Mohawk Industries (MHK) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $102.85, changing hands as low as $102.67 per share. Mohawk Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MHK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MHK's low point in its 52 week range is $87.015 per share, with $130.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $102.97. The MHK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: VNET Stock Predictions
Institutional Holders of RCD
JMAC market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.