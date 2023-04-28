Mohawk Industries (MHK) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $106.19, changing hands as high as $107.11 per share. Mohawk Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MHK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MHK's low point in its 52 week range is $87.015 per share, with $159 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $105.26. The MHK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

