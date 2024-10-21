Mohawk Industries (MHK) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Mohawk Industries (MHK) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.89 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 6.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.7 billion, declining 2.5% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Mohawk Industries metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Global Ceramic' at $1.08 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Flooring ROW' reaching $685.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.7% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- Flooring NA' to come in at $935.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Operating Income- Global Ceramic' will likely reach $89.51 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $87.59 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Income- Flooring NA' should arrive at $83.20 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $77.66 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted Operating Income- Flooring ROW' to reach $78.43 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $77.33 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Mohawk Industries have demonstrated returns of +2.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), MHK is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

