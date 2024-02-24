Mohawk Industries (MHK) Price Target Increased by 12.59% to 122.71

The average one-year price target for Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) has been revised to 122.71 / share. This is an increase of 12.59% from the prior estimate of 108.99 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 101.00 to a high of 159.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.76% from the latest reported closing price of 114.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 983 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mohawk Industries. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MHK is 0.18%, a decrease of 6.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.63% to 57,640K shares. The put/call ratio of MHK is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,737K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,435K shares, representing an increase of 11.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHK by 18.03% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 2,148K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,059K shares, representing an increase of 4.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHK by 18.42% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,741K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,759K shares, representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHK by 5.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,691K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,690K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHK by 13.61% over the last quarter.

Shapiro Capital Management holds 1,573K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,719K shares, representing a decrease of 9.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHK by 4.73% over the last quarter.

Mohawk Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk's vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone and vinyl flooring. Our industry-leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Karastan, IVC, Marazzi, Mohawk, Pergo, Quick-Step and Unilin. During the past decade, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world's largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, India, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.

