Mohawk Industries, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Earnings with Net Sales of $2.8 Billion and Adjusted EPS of $2.77

Mohawk Industries reports Q2 2025 earnings of $147 million; sales flat at $2.8 billion, facing ongoing pricing pressures.

Quiver AI Summary

Mohawk Industries, Inc. reported its second quarter 2025 financial results, achieving net earnings of $147 million and earnings per share of $2.34, with adjusted net earnings of $173 million and adjusted EPS of $2.77. Net sales were stable at $2.8 billion, reflecting a slight year-over-year decline when adjusted for constant factors. Throughout the first half of 2025, net sales totaled $5.3 billion, down 2.8% from the previous year. CEO Jeff Lorberbaum highlighted the company's operational improvements, cost containment efforts, and new product collections as key factors supporting their performance amidst challenging market conditions. The company also generated $125 million in free cash flow and authorized a $500 million stock buyback, while addressing ongoing pricing pressures and tariffs impacting the industry. Mohawk remains focused on enhancing productivity and operational efficiencies to navigate the current economic landscape and anticipates adjusted EPS in the third quarter between $2.56 and $2.66.

Potential Positives

Mohawk Industries reported second quarter 2025 net earnings of $147 million and earnings per share of $2.34, reflecting a solid earnings performance despite challenging market conditions.

The company generated approximately $125 million in free cash flow during the second quarter, indicating strong cash management and operational efficiency.

Restructuring actions are on schedule, projected to deliver approximately $100 million in benefits this year, which will strengthen operations for future profitability.

The Board of Directors approved a new authorization to buy back $500 million of the company's outstanding common stock, signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects and enhancing shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

Net sales for the second quarter of 2025 were essentially flat, reflecting no growth and a slight decline of 0.8% adjusted for constant days and exchange rates compared to the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share decreased from $3.00 in the second quarter of 2024 to $2.77 in the same period of 2025, indicating a downturn in profitability.

The company's outlook for third quarter adjusted EPS reflects uncertainty, estimating a range that is lower than previous highs, suggesting ongoing challenges and pressure from market conditions.

FAQ

What were Mohawk Industries' second quarter earnings for 2025?

Mohawk Industries reported net earnings of $147 million and earnings per share (EPS) of $2.34 for Q2 2025.

How did net sales in Q2 2025 compare to the previous year?

Net sales for Q2 2025 were $2.8 billion, which was essentially flat compared to Q2 2024.

What actions is Mohawk taking to mitigate rising costs?

The company is implementing operational improvements, cost containment actions, and supply chain optimizations to manage rising costs.

What is the adjusted EPS for Mohawk in the second quarter?

The adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 2025 was $2.77, adjusted for certain costs.

How is Mohawk addressing new tariffs in 2025?

Mohawk is managing new tariffs through price adjustments, supply chain optimization, and enhancing locally produced collections.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MHK Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $MHK Data Alerts

$MHK insiders have traded $MHK stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MHK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUZANNE L HELEN sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $1,191,162

MAURO VANDINI (President of Global Ceramic) sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $528,525

JAMES BRUNK (Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $354,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MHK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 223 institutional investors add shares of $MHK stock to their portfolio, and 256 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MHK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MHK in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 02/10/2025

Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 02/10/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/10/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/10/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MHK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MHK forecast page.

$MHK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MHK recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $MHK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $144.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Sam Reid from Wells Fargo set a target price of $115.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Michael Rehaut from JP Morgan set a target price of $139.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Matthew Bouley from Barclays set a target price of $111.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a target price of $119.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James set a target price of $165.0 on 02/10/2025

on 02/10/2025 Laura Champine from Loop Capital set a target price of $155.0 on 02/10/2025

on 02/10/2025 Stephen Kim from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $140.0 on 02/10/2025

Full Release



CALHOUN, Ga., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) today announced second quarter 2025 net earnings of $147 million and earnings per share (“EPS”) of $2.34; adjusted net earnings were $173 million, and adjusted EPS was $2.77. Net sales for the second quarter of 2025 were $2.8 billion, essentially flat as reported and a decrease of 0.8% adjusted for constant days and exchange rates versus the prior year. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company reported net sales of $2.8 billion, net earnings of $157 million and earnings per share of $2.46; adjusted net earnings were $192 million, and adjusted EPS was $3.00.





For the six months ended June 28, 2025, net earnings and EPS were $219 million and $3.49, respectively; adjusted net earnings were $269 million, and adjusted EPS was $4.29. Net sales for the first six months of 2025 were $5.3 billion, a decrease of 2.8% as reported and 0.7% on an adjusted basis versus the prior year. For the six months ended June 29, 2024, the Company reported net sales of $5.5 billion, net earnings and EPS were $262 million and $4.10, respectively; adjusted net earnings were $310 million and adjusted EPS was $4.85.





Commenting on the Company’s second quarter, Chairman and CEO Jeff Lorberbaum stated, “In challenging conditions across our regions, our results reflect the impact of our ongoing operational improvements, cost containment actions and market development initiatives. Our premium residential and commercial products and new collections introduced during the past 24 months benefited our performance. Our restructuring actions are on schedule and delivering the expected savings as we have closed high-cost operations, eliminated inefficient assets, streamlined distribution and leveraged technology to improve our administrative and operational costs. Our global operations teams continue to identify productivity initiatives to lower our costs through enhancements to equipment, conserving energy, optimizing our supply chain and re-engineering products. Our industry faced continued pricing pressure from lower market volumes, which we are mitigating through strengthening product and channel mix.





During the second quarter, we generated approximately $125 million of free cash flow, and we purchased approximately 393,000 shares of our stock for approximately $42 million. Our Board of Directors recently approved a new authorization to acquire $500 million of the Company’s outstanding common stock. We are confident in our strategies to deliver long-term profitable growth as the industry recovers from this cyclical downturn.





Given the increasing tariffs, we are emphasizing the benefits of our locally produced collections and leading position as a North American manufacturer. We have begun to address the implemented tariffs through price adjustments and supply chain optimization. Earlier this month, the U.S. government set a new deadline of August 1 for countries to complete tariff negotiations while also announcing specific tariffs on key trading partners. We are continuing to monitor the changing tariff levels and will adjust our strategies as they evolve.





Net sales in the Global Ceramic Segment increased by 0.5% as reported, or 1.1% adjusted for constant days and exchange rates versus the prior year. The Segment’s operating margin was 7.9% as reported, or 8.1% on an adjusted basis due to favorable net impact of price and product mix and productivity gains, partially offset by higher input costs.





Net sales in the Flooring Rest of the World Segment increased by 1.0% as reported, or decreased by 3.0% adjusted for constant days and exchange rates versus the prior year. The Segment’s operating margin was 9.0% as reported, or 10.4% on an adjusted basis due to productivity gains, partially offset by competitive industry pricing.





Net sales in the Flooring North America Segment decreased by 1.2% versus the prior year as reported. The Segment’s operating margin was 5.5% as reported, or 7.3% on an adjusted basis due to higher input costs and unfavorable impact of temporary plant shutdowns, partially offset by stronger productivity gains.





As we focus on market development, operational improvements and cost containment, we are continuing to take actions that will optimize our performance in the current market. Ongoing inflation and low consumer confidence are constraining industry sales, and the timing of the inflection point remains unpredictable. To improve sales, we are leveraging the strength of our portfolio, superior service and brand value to expand our business with current and new customers. Though pricing pressure in our markets remains elevated, we are improving our mix through our premium collections, commercial sales and recent product introductions. Input cost pressures will continue, with the impact peaking in the third quarter as higher costs flow through our inventory. To mitigate these higher costs, our teams continue to execute productivity initiatives in all aspects of our operations. Our restructuring actions should deliver approximately $100 million in benefits this year while strengthening our operations for the future. Evolving U.S. trade policy should benefit Mohawk, since approximately 85% of our U.S. sales are from goods produced in North America. We will manage the impact of tariffs through supply chain enhancements, cost optimization and price adjustments. Our guidance does not include the potential impact from new tariffs, which have not been finalized at this time. Given these factors, we expect our third quarter adjusted EPS will be between $2.56 and $2.66, excluding any restructuring or other one-time charges.





Historically, down cycles in our industry are followed by several years of sales growth from pent up demand. During the past three years, we have made targeted investments to improve our operational performance, cost position and product features. Through these actions, we are strategically positioned to respond to today’s challenges and capitalize on opportunities as the industry recovers.”







ABOUT MOHAWK INDUSTRIES







Mohawk Industries is a leading global flooring manufacturer, providing products that enhance residential and commercial spaces in approximately 180 countries. During the past two decades, we have expanded the Company’s operational footprint with manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe, South America, Oceania and Asia. Our vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of ceramic tile, carpet, laminate, wood, stone, and vinyl flooring. Our industry-leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Eliane, Elizabeth, Feltex, Godfrey Hirst, Karastan, Marazzi, Mohawk, Mohawk Group, Pergo, Quick-Step, Unilin and Vitromex.





Certain of the statements in the immediately preceding paragraphs, particularly anticipating future performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies and similar matters and those that include the words “could,” “should,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” and “estimates,” or similar expressions constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. For those statements, Mohawk claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made; however, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements because such statements speak only as of the date when made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements will be accurate because they are based on many assumptions, which involve risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause future results to differ from historical experience and our present expectations or projections include, but are not limited to, the following: changes in economic or industry conditions; the impact of tariffs; competition; inflation and deflation in freight, raw material prices and other input costs; inflation and deflation in consumer markets; currency fluctuations; energy costs and supply; timing and level of capital expenditures; timing and implementation of price increases for the Company’s products; impairment charges; identification and consummation of acquisitions on favorable terms, if at all; integration of acquisitions; international operations; introduction of new products; rationalization of operations; taxes and tax reform; product and other claims; litigation; geopolitical conflict; regulatory and political changes in the jurisdictions in which the Company does business; and other risks identified in Mohawk’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reports and public announcements.







Conference call Friday, July 25, 2025, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time







To participate in the conference call via the Internet, please visit



https://ir.mohawkind.com/events/event-details/mohawk-industries-inc-2nd-quarter-2025-earnings-call



. To participate in the conference call via telephone, register in advance at



https://dpregister.com/sreg/10200728/ff6a160a78



to receive a unique personal identification number. You may also dial 1-833-630-1962 (U.S./Canada) or 1-412-317-1843 (international) on the day of the call for operator assistance. For those unable to listen at the designated time, the call will remain available for replay through August 22, 2025, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S./Canada) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and entering Conference ID #7404010. The call will be archived and available for replay for one year under the “Investors” tab of mohawkind.com.



















MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS











(Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended









Six Months Ended











(In millions, except per share data)













June 28, 2025























June 29, 2024















June 28, 2025















June 29, 2024



































































Net sales













$









2,802.1















2,801.3















5,327.9















5,480.7













Cost of sales















2,087.7















2,077.5















4,030.2















4,107.4















Gross profit

















714.4















723.8















1,297.7















1,373.3













Selling, general and administrative expenses















525.7















509.8















1,012.9















1,012.7















Operating income

















188.7















214.0















284.8















360.6













Interest expense















5.2















12.6















11.6















27.5













Other (income) and expense, net















3.0















1.6















2.7















0.5















Earnings before income taxes

















180.5















199.8















270.5















332.6













Income tax expense















34.0















42.3















51.5















70.1















Net earnings including noncontrolling interests

















146.5















157.5















219.0















262.5













Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests















—















0.1















—















0.1















Net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.













$









146.5















157.4















219.0















262.4



































































Basic earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.













$









2.35















2.47















3.50















4.12















Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic

















62.3















63.6















62.5















63.7



































































Diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.













$









2.34















2.46















3.49















4.10















Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted

















62.6















63.9















62.7















64.0



























Other Financial Information































































Three Months Ended









Six Months Ended











(In millions)













June 28, 2025























June 29, 2024















June 28, 2025















June 29, 2024













Net cash provided by operating activities











$









206.3















233.6















210.0















417.3













Less: Capital expenditures















80.2















91.4















169.3















178.2















Free cash flow













$









126.1















142.2















40.7















239.1



































































Depreciation and amortization













$









155.6















171.5















306.0















325.7



































MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











(Unaudited)











(In millions)









June 28, 2025























June 29, 2024















ASSETS





























Current assets:



























Cash and cash equivalents







$









546.7















497.4













Receivables, net











2,254.8















2,018.5













Inventories











2,709.9















2,579.9













Prepaid expenses and other current assets











553.5















545.5















Total current assets













6,064.9















5,641.3













Property, plant and equipment, net











4,778.0















4,759.2













Right of use operating lease assets











409.9















396.2













Goodwill











1,201.1















1,136.7













Intangible assets, net











843.5















841.4













Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets











481.4















504.8















Total assets









$









13,778.8















13,279.6















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Current liabilities:



























Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt







$









458.8















718.0













Accounts payable and accrued expenses











2,278.2















2,109.8













Current operating lease liabilities











116.2















109.9















Total current liabilities













2,853.2















2,937.7













Long-term debt, less current portion











1,742.2















1,691.5













Non-current operating lease liabilities











311.9















301.6













Deferred income taxes and other long-term liabilities











573.9















696.3















Total liabilities













5,481.2















5,627.1















Total stockholders' equity













8,297.6















7,652.5















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









$









13,778.8















13,279.6



































































Segment Information



















































Three Months Ended









As of or for the Six Months Ended











(In millions)













June 28, 2025























June 29, 2024















June 28, 2025























June 29, 2024





















































Net sales:









































Global Ceramic











$









1,120.9















1,115.6















$









2,114.7















2,160.4













Flooring NA















946.8















958.5



















1,809.2















1,858.7













Flooring ROW















734.4















727.2



















1,404.0















1,461.6













Consolidated net sales











$









2,802.1















2,801.3















$









5,327.9















5,480.7





















































Operating income (loss):









































Global Ceramic











$









88.2















83.1















$









130.0















131.9













Flooring NA















52.5















78.3



















61.8















123.3













Flooring ROW















65.8















65.6



















124.5















136.5













Corporate and intersegment eliminations















(17.8









)











(13.0





)















(31.5









)











(31.1





)









Consolidated operating income











$









188.7















214.0















$









284.8















360.6





















































Assets:









































Global Ceramic



























$









5,158.4















4,931.5













Flooring NA































4,034.5















3,940.2













Flooring ROW































4,078.7















3,899.2













Corporate and intersegment eliminations































507.2















508.7













Consolidated assets



























$









13,778.8















13,279.6



































Reconciliation of Net Earnings Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. to Adjusted Net Earnings Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.



















Three Months Ended









Six Months Ended











(In millions, except per share data)













June 28, 2025























June 29, 2024















June 28, 2025















June 29, 2024













Net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.











$









146.5















157.4















219.0















262.4













Adjusting items:









































Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs















29.4















41.4















55.7















49.3













Software implementation cost write-off















—















—















(0.4









)











—













Legal settlements, reserves and fees















4.9















1.3















5.5















10.1













Adjustments of indemnification asset















(0.1









)











(0.2





)











(0.1









)











2.2













Income taxes - adjustments of uncertain tax position















0.1















0.2















0.1















(2.2





)









Income tax effect of adjusting items















(7.5









)











(8.6





)











(11.0









)











(11.5





)









Adjusted net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.











$









173.3















191.5















268.8















310.3





















































Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.











$









2.77















3.00















4.29















4.85













Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted















62.6















63.9















62.7















64.0







































Reconciliation of Total Debt to Net Debt

















(In millions)









June 28, 2025























Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt







$









458.8















Long-term debt, less current portion











1,742.2















Total debt











2,201.0















Less: Cash and cash equivalents











546.7















Net debt







$









1,654.3





























































Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA







































































Trailing Twelve

















Three Months Ended









Months Ended















(In millions)







September 28,





2024













December 31,





2024













March 29,





2025















June 28,









2025

















June 28,









2025















Net earnings including noncontrolling interests





$





162.0













93.2













72.6















146.5

















474.3















Interest expense









11.2













9.8













6.4















5.2

















32.6















Income tax expense









39.8













18.3













17.5















34.0

















109.6















Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests









—













—













—















—

















—















Depreciation and amortization



(1)











156.2













156.4













150.4















155.6

















618.6















EBITDA









369.2













277.7













246.9















341.3

















1,235.1















Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs









15.1













20.3













20.8















25.3

















81.5















Software implementation cost write-off









7.8













5.1













(0.4





)











—

















12.5















Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles









—













8.2













—















—

















8.2















Legal settlements, reserves and fees









0.7













(0.9





)









0.6















4.9

















5.3















Adjustments of indemnification asset









(0.4





)









—













—















(0.1









)













(0.5









)











Adjusted EBITDA





$





392.4













310.4













267.9















371.4

















1,342.1



























































Net debt to adjusted EBITDA







































1.2

















(1)



Includes accelerated depreciation of $4.4 for Q3 2024, $5.3 for Q4 2024, $5.4 for Q1 2025 and $4.1 for Q2 2025.































Reconciliation of Net Sales to Adjusted Net Sales































Three Months Ended









Six Months Ended











(In millions)













June 28, 2025

























June 28, 2025

















Mohawk Consolidated























Net sales











$









2,802.1

















5,327.9















Adjustment for constant shipping days















12.0

















89.9















Adjustment for constant exchange rates















(34.4









)













22.5















Adjusted net sales











$









2,779.7

















5,440.3



































Three Months Ended



















June 28, 2025

























Global Ceramic











Net sales











$









1,120.9















Adjustment for constant shipping days















12.0















Adjustment for constant exchange rates















(5.0









)











Adjusted net sales











$









1,127.9





























Flooring ROW



















Net sales











$









734.4















Adjustment for constant exchange rates















(29.4









)











Adjusted net sales











$









705.0





































Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit



















Three Months Ended











(In millions)













June 28, 2025























June 29, 2024













Gross Profit











$









714.4















723.8













Adjustments to gross profit:





























Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs















26.2















35.2













Adjusted gross profit











$









740.6















759.0









































Adjusted gross profit as a percent of net sales











26.4%















27.1%



































Reconciliation of Selling, General and Administrative Expenses to Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses



















Three Months Ended











(In millions)













June 28, 2025























June 29, 2024













Selling, general and administrative expenses











$









525.7















509.8













Adjustments to selling, general and administrative expenses:

























Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs















(3.2









)











(6.2





)









Legal settlements, reserves and fees















(4.9









)











(1.3





)









Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses











$









517.6















502.3





































Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of net sales















18.5%















17.9%



































Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income



















Three Months Ended











(In millions)













June 28, 2025























June 29, 2024















Mohawk Consolidated































Operating income











$









188.7















214.0













Adjustments to operating income:





























Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs















29.4















41.4













Legal settlements, reserves and fees















4.9















1.3













Adjusted operating income











$









223.0















256.7

















































Adjusted operating income as a percent of net sales















8.0%















9.2%



























Global Ceramic































Operating income











$









88.2















83.1













Adjustments to segment operating income:





























Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs















2.1















11.7













Adjusted segment operating income











$









90.3















94.8









































Adjusted segment operating income as a percent of net sales















8.1%















8.5%



























Flooring NA































Operating income











$









52.5















78.3













Adjustments to segment operating income:





























Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs















16.7















—













Legal settlements, reserves and fees















—















3.7













Adjusted segment operating income











$









69.2















82.0









































Adjusted segment operating income as a percent of net sales











7.3%















8.6%



























Flooring ROW































Operating income











$









65.8















65.6













Adjustments to segment operating income:





























Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs















10.6















25.8













Adjusted segment operating income











$









76.4















91.4









































Adjusted segment operating income as a percent of net sales















10.4%















12.6%



























Corporate and intersegment eliminations























Operating (loss)







$









(17.8









)











(13.0





)









Adjustments to segment operating (loss):





















Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs











—















0.2













Legal settlements, reserves and fees











4.9















1.3













Adjusted segment operating (loss)







$









(12.9









)











(11.5





)































Reconciliation of Earnings Before Income Taxes to Adjusted Earnings Before Income Taxes



















Three Months Ended











(In millions)













June 28, 2025























June 29, 2024













Earnings before income taxes











$









180.5















199.8













Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests















—















(0.1





)









Adjustments to earnings including noncontrolling interests before income taxes:

























Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs















29.4















41.4













Legal settlements, reserves and fees















4.9















1.3













Adjustments of indemnification asset















(0.1









)











(0.2





)









Adjusted earnings before income taxes











$









214.7















242.2



































Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense to Adjusted Income Tax Expense



















Three Months Ended











(In millions)













June 28, 2025























June 29, 2024













Income tax expense











$









34.0















42.3













Adjustments to income tax expense:

























Income taxes - adjustments of uncertain tax position















(0.1









)











(0.2





)









Income tax effect of adjusting items















7.5















8.6













Adjusted income tax expense











$









41.4















50.7





































Adjusted income tax rate to adjusted earnings before income taxes















19.3





%















20.9%

















The Company supplements its condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with US GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial measures. As required by the Securities and Exchange Commission rules, the tables above present a reconciliation of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable US GAAP measure. Each of the non-GAAP measures set forth above should be considered in addition to the comparable US GAAP measure, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures, when reconciled to the corresponding US GAAP measure, help its investors as follows: Non-GAAP revenue measures that assist in identifying growth trends and in comparisons of revenue with prior and future periods and non-GAAP profitability measures that assist in understanding the long-term profitability trends of the Company's business and in comparisons of its profits with prior and future periods.





The Company excludes certain items from its non-GAAP revenue measures because these items can vary dramatically between periods and can obscure underlying business trends. Items excluded from the Company’s non-GAAP revenue measures include: foreign currency transactions and translation; more or fewer shipping days in a period and the impact of acquisitions.





The Company excludes certain items from its non-GAAP profitability measures because these items may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, the Company's core operating performance. Items excluded from the Company's non-GAAP profitability measures include: restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs, legal settlements, reserves and fees, impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles, acquisition purchase accounting, including inventory step-up from purchase accounting, adjustments of indemnification asset, adjustments of uncertain tax position and European tax restructuring.







Contact:





James Brunk, Chief Financial Officer - (706) 624-2239





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.