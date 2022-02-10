Mohawk Industries Inc Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $189.09 million, or $2.80 per share. This compares with $248.22 million, or $3.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Mohawk Industries Inc reported adjusted earnings of $198.97 million or $2.95 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $2.76 billion from $2.64 billion last year.

Mohawk Industries Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $189.09 Mln. vs. $248.22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.80 vs. $3.49 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.87 -Revenue (Q4): $2.76 Bln vs. $2.64 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.