Mohawk Industries Inc Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $264.67 million, or $3.68 per share. This compares with $229.34 million, or $3.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Mohawk Industries Inc reported adjusted earnings of $161.69 million or $2.25 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to $2.42 billion from $2.45 billion last year.

Mohawk Industries Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $161.69 Mln. vs. $187.51 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.25 vs. $2.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.20 -Revenue (Q4): $2.42 Bln vs. $2.45 Bln last year.

