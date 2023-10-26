Mohawk Industries Inc Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK):

Earnings: -$760.5 million in Q3 vs. -$534.0 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$11.94 in Q3 vs. -$8.40 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Mohawk Industries Inc reported adjusted earnings of $2.72 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $2.66 per share Revenue: $2.77 billion in Q3 vs. $2.92 billion in the same period last year.

