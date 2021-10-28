Mohawk Industries Inc Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) announced a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $270.98 million, or $3.93 per share. This compares with $205.12 million, or $2.87 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Mohawk Industries Inc reported adjusted earnings of $272.05 million or $3.95 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.7% to $2.82 billion from $2.57 billion last year.

Mohawk Industries Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $272.05 Mln. vs. $232.94 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.95 vs. $3.26 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.81 -Revenue (Q3): $2.82 Bln vs. $2.57 Bln last year.

