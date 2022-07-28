Mohawk Industries Inc Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $280.43 million, or $4.40 per share. This compares with $336.29 billion, or $4.82 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Mohawk Industries Inc reported adjusted earnings of $281.19 million or $4.41 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $3.15 billion from $2.95 billion last year.

Mohawk Industries Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $280.43 Mln. vs. $336.29 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.40 vs. $4.82 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $4.31 -Revenue (Q2): $3.15 Bln vs. $2.95 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.